Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dover by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.56. 29,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,370. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.38. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

