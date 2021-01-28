Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,095. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

