Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $67.09 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $67,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 138,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

