Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

