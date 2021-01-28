Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Waste Management by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.25. 81,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,760. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

