Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.93. 25,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.71. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

