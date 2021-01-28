Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,110. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.