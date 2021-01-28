Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

