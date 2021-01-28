Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management lowered its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 60,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,458. The stock has a market cap of $435.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.