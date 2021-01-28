DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in DoorDash stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.