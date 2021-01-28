Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

DLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of DLB opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

