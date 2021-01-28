DOGEFI Reaches Market Cap of $32,852.87 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $32,852.87 and approximately $2,958.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00129633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037369 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

