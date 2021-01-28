DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.