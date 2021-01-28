Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) Shares Down 4.5%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 45,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

