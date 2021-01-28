Diversified LLC Takes $301,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.