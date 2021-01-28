Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 981 Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,337,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

