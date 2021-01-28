Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

