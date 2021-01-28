Diversified LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

