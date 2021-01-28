Diversified LLC Invests $88,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Cerner by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cerner by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

