Diversified LLC Invests $70,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 27.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $230.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

