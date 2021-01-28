Diversified LLC Invests $138,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

