Diversified LLC Invests $113,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

