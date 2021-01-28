Diversified LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

NYSE:SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.