Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.00

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 66314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

