Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.49. 54,290,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 37,774,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,791,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

