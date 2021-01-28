Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.93. 2,838,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,048,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.