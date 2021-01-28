Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $60.26 on Top Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $60.26 or 0.00189565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $815,337.18 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00133386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00284169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

