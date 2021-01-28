Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.75. 20,916,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 15,483,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a market cap of $71.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

