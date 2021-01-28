DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $85.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 460,927 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

