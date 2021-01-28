DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.