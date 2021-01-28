dHedge DAO Achieves Market Cap of $13.58 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

