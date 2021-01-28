Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.