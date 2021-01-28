Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

Shares of ML stock opened at €108.50 ($127.65) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €107.49 and its 200 day moving average is €98.99.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

