Dero Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $215,272.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,418.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.33 or 0.04055616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.01218893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00511036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 219.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00403862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00259686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023168 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,334,850 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

