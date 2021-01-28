Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.29 million and $218,053.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,104.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.20 or 0.04102952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00402455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.01236490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00529263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00410692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00255159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,332,935 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

