Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,970.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,799,024 shares of company stock valued at $129,228,173. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

