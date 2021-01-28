Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.