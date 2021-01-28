Dejan Deklich Sells 1,517 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 96 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $3,636.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41.

On Monday, December 14th, Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $121,865.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

