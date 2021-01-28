Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $278.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

