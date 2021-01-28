Decentralized Vulnerability Platform One Day Volume Reaches $420,621.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $420,621.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

