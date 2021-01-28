Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 7,094 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. 29,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

