Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 2,811 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.65 and a 200 day moving average of $216.28. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

