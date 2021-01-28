Dearborn Partners LLC Has $31.31 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

