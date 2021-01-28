Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 265,994 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 433,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

