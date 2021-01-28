Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 638,717 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.