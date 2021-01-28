Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $478,716.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00131518 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00070547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,220,687 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

