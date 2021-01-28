Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

