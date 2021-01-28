Danske Upgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

