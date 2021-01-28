Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Down 5%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $217.83 and last traded at $222.20. Approximately 4,668,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,730,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.98.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

