Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 1,610,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,585,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

