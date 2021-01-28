Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 1,610,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,585,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
